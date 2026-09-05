Yahya Abdul-Mateen Says He Sometimes Forgets He Even Played Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who played the titular character in the short-lived Disney+ series Wonder Man, said he sometimes forgets he took on the role.

To promote his new film, By Any Means, Abdul-Mateen was a guest on the September 3 episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast, where he briefly reflected on the one-season Wonder Man.

Around the 33-minute mark of the interview below, the actor shared that his publicist Michelle notices when fans call Abdul-Mateen "Wonder Man." "You know, I forgot I was Wonder Man?" he said. "I don't be thinking about myself and what I do and all that."