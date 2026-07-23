GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Willow Smith’s ‘The Thread’ Unveils Her Bold Devotional Jazz-Rock Era

Inside Willow’s most spiritual era yet, blending jazz, rock and soul into a ‘devotional’ album she says finally sounds like the artist she’s becoming.

Willow Smith Drops 'The Thread,' Her 9th Studio Album
Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Key Takeaways

  • Willow Smith drops her ninth studio album, The Thread, previewed at an intimate Brooklyn listening party with a full playback and Q&A ahead of its July 24 release.
  • Arriving amid a high-fashion run that includes a new Dior Addict campaign with Jisoo and Anya Taylor-Joy plus past work with Chanel, Acne Studios, and more, the project underscores that her main focus remains pushing her music forward.
  • Reuniting with producer Chris Greatti and collaborators like guitarist Mei Semones, Willow leans into jazz-, rock-, and soul-infused experimentation while framing The Thread as a “devotional” album, saying she finally feels she’s making music she truly loves and is “singing to the holy mystery and giving praise” on every track.

Willow Smith is entering a new chapter. The singer-songwriter is preparing to release The Thread, her eighth solo studio album, after giving fans an early preview at a listening party presented by Free People at Public Records in Brooklyn's Boerum Hill neighborhood. The intimate event featured a full playback of the record and a Q&A with Willow ahead of the album's July 24 release.

The album arrives during one of the busiest stretches of Willow's career. Ahead of The Thread’s release, she was unveiled as one of the faces of Dior Beauty's latest Dior Addict campaign alongside Jisoo and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The luxury partnership added to an already impressive list of collaborations with brands including Chanel, Acne Studios, Moncler, Marc Jacobs, Maison Margiela, Stuart Weitzman, and Onitsuka Tiger.

Still, The Thread makes it clear where her priorities lie. The record builds on the adventurous direction she embraced with 2024's Empathogen and February's Petal Rock Black, blending jazz, rock, soul, and intricate vocal arrangements into a sound that's become uniquely her own.

Speaking with The New York Times, Willow said she finally feels she's becoming the artist she's been working toward. "I feel like I'm just now getting to the point to where I actually really like and love the music that I'm creating," she said. "Before, I just felt like I was kind of stumbling in the dark... But now I've got a candle."

She credited years of practicing her voice and guitar for giving her the confidence to keep pushing creatively.

The album also reunites Willow with producer Chris Greatti, who previously collaborated with her on Coping Mechanism and Empathogen. Greatti told The New York Times the pair creates "without limitations," allowing unusual time signatures and unexpected arrangements to develop naturally.

Brooklyn guitarist Mei Semones, who appears on "Crush on Eternity," echoed that sentiment, describing Willow as "really humble" and saying she is "really in it for the music" and constantly looking to improve her craft.

Spiritually, The Thread marks another evolution. Willow said she approached the project with a single goal: "I went into this album wanting the official genre to be 'devotional.' Each and every song, I'm singing to the holy mystery and giving praise."

Related Stories

Willow Smith is the New Face of Dior Beauty
Style

Willow Smith Fronts Dior’s New Addict Glass Lipstick Campaign

Willow Smith stars in Dior Beauty's new Addict Glass Lipstick campaign alongside Jisoo and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out in Paris to Support Son Jaden
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Link Up in Paris With Jaden Smith

Will and Jada stepped out with Jaden in Paris as his Christian Louboutin menswear role keeps the family in fashion mode.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in with Will Smith Two Years Ago
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith 'Moved Back in' With Will Smith Two Years Ago, Source Says

Why Jada’s reported move back in with Will Smith adds a new layer to their separation, the Oscars slap fallout and their future together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo20 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleHow to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
6
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App