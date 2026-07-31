The Matrix

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Laurence Fishburne in a purple suit, wearing glasses, smiles while holding a microphone at an event with a Raising Cane's backdrop.
Pop Culture

Laurence Fishburne Says He Doesn’t Know If It ‘Makes Sense’ to Do Another ‘Matrix’ Movie

Laurence Fishburne played Morpheus in the iconic film franchise.

Mark Elibert297 days ago
Big Sean wearing sunglasses with a reflection of Will Smith in the lenses. The caption reads, "The choice is yours."
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Big Sean Recreate 'The Matrix' Scene in "Beautiful Scars" Promo (UPDATE)

Will Smith and Big Sean channel the sci-fi action classic in their new collaboration.

Jaelani Turner-Williams555 days ago
Two characters from The Matrix engage in a mid-air gunfight, defying gravity in an urban setting
Pop Culture

'The Matrix 5' in Development With Lana Wachowski Executive Producing, New Writer-Director Stepping In

The fifth installment will follow 2021's 'The Matrix Resurrections' and mark the first time that neither Lana nor Lilly Wachowski will direct.

Jose Martinez854 days ago
Carrie Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski, and Keanu Reeves at the U.S. premiere of 'The Matrix Resurrections.'
Pop Culture

'The Matrix Resurrections' Co-Producer Village Roadshow Suing Warner Bros. Over Same-Day HBO Max Release

'The Matrix Resurrections' co-production studio Village Roadshow has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. over its same-day release on HBO Max.

Joe Price1640 days ago
Advertisement
keanu reeves john wick 4 5
Pop Culture

Keanu Reeves Chooses Between Being John Wick or Neo in Real Life

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Priyanka Chopra joined 'Red Table Talk' to discuss the new 'Matrix' movie, which hits theaters on December 22.

Jordan Rose1694 days ago
Keanu Reeves appears on Stephen Colbert's talk show.
Pop Culture

Keanu Reeves on ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme, Prepping for Nerve-Racking ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Stunt

Keanu Reeves sat down with Stephen Colbert and went deep on the new 'Matrix' sequel, the power of nostalgia, stunt prep, memes, and much more.

Trace William Cowen1695 days ago
Neo aka Keanu Reeves aka not the John Wick look
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Starring Keanu Reeves

Lana Wachowski directs the fourth installment in the 'Matrix' franchise, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity.

Trace William Cowen1703 days ago
the-matrix
Pop Culture

Lana Wachowski Explains Why She Revived Neo and Trinity for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The first trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections' arrived last week, and fans are curious to learn how the film will continue the story of Neo and Trinity.

Joe Price1787 days ago
yahya-abdul-mateen-ii
Pop Culture

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Suggests He’s Playing Morpheus in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Fans Are Losing It

With the arrival of the first trailer for 'The Matrix: Resurrections,' star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sent fans into a frenzy with one simple post.

Joe Price1791 days ago
Advertisement
matrix
Pop Culture

'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Has Fans Excited for Franchise's Return

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as Neo and Trinity in Lana Wachowski's 'Resurrections,' which hits theaters and HBO Max in December.

Trace William Cowen1791 days ago
keanu
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to their iconic 'Matrix' roles for the long-awaited continuation of the innovative action franchise.

Trace William Cowen1791 days ago
Keanu Reeves arrives for the 2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Pop Culture

Everyone’s Making the Same Joke About Keanu Reeves’ Look in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Footage

Many people taking a look at Keanu Reeves in the new 'Matrix Resurrections' footage can't help but think they're looking at a scene from another series.

Jose Martinez1793 days ago
matrix
Pop Culture

'The Matrix Resurrections' Unveils Teaser Footage in Interactive Fan Experience

The long-awaited fourth installment in the franchise, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, is finally set to hit theaters this December.

Trace William Cowen1793 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App