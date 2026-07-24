Wayne Brady

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Two men in formal attire are engaged in conversation. One has long hair, and the other is bald with a beard, holding a phone.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Enthralled by Wayne Brady's 'Clean' Bald Head During First Meeting

Kai was everywhere during this year's American Music Awards ceremony.

Trace William Cowen423 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 07: Wayne Brady speaks during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Wayne Brady Planning to Get Vasectomy After Saying He Was ‘Shocked’ at Latest Pregnancy: 'I'm Not Moses'

After having a daughter and son roughly twenty years apart, the actor, comedian and television host doesn't plan to have any more children.

Jaelani Turner-Williams669 days ago
Three people celebrating on a game show stage with a host in the background
Pop Culture

Former ‘Price Is Right’ Producer Says Show Has 'System in Place' If Contestants ‘Peed Their Pants’

Accidentally wetting yourself on TV while winning prizes? Priceless.

Alex Ocho853 days ago
Man in a dark suit with a lapel pin posing for a photo at an event
Pop Culture

Wayne Brady on Receiving 'Shocking' DMs Since Coming Out as Pansexual: 'I've Never Gotten an Eggplant in My Inbox'

The 51-year-old television host and actor came out as pansexual last year.

Joe Price859 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wayne Brady Shares How Coming Out as Pansexual Impacted His Dating Life: 'I'm Not Hiding Anything Now'

The 51-year-old actor and comedian is opening up about how his dating life has changed since coming out as pansexual last month.

Alex Ocho1032 days ago

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