Wayne Brady on Receiving 'Shocking' DMs Since Coming Out as Pansexual: 'I've Never Gotten an Eggplant in My Inbox'

In an interview ahead of his hosting gig at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Wayne Brady shared how his DMs changed after he came out as pansexual last year.

"You know what? Yes, my DMs are popping and it's amazing," Brady told E! News ahead of his hosting gig. "I've never gotten an eggplant in my inbox. It's shocking. Much respect to women, I'm sorry, I know you feel when a random guy just goes, 'Hey, I like you so much, I'ma show you my junk.' Like, no bro, that isn't necessarily the calling card that I want. But I'm flattered, thank you." H

Brady added that despite getting "attention from everybody," he's currently single.

The 51-year-old television host and actor explained that he's excited about hosting the GLAAD Media Awards. "I wanted to inspire change," he said. "I'm so free, because even educating others about what it means to be a pansexual, I had to educate myself about what it means to be a pansexual. What's that journey? You ask yourself, 'Wait, am I gay? Am I bi? Am I this? Am I attracted to her? To him? This is weird. Is that right?' The answer is all the above. I am free to love any damn body that I want to. And with that knowledge and that freedom, I feel like an adult now."

In December of last year, Brady said he's received a lot of support since coming out as pansexual in August, 2023.

“I've gotten so many DMs, emails and texts from people who, at a midpoint in their life, want to express themselves, whether it's changing their work or coming out,” Brady said at the time. "It’s never too late to take hold of your story … for teenagers, young adults, theater students and young Black men who question the idea of masculinity, and what it all means."