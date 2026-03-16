Pop Culture

Spike Lee's Gold Cassette Bag at the Oscars: Here's Who Designed It

The Oscar-winning filmmaker wore a RUNYARO accessory to the 98th Academy Awards.

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Spike Lee brought luxury handbag brand RUNYARO to the Oscars.

While on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 15), the legendary filmmaker wore a replica gold cassette accessory, courtesy of brand, founded by the Detroit-based designer Runyaro Richardson.

“From cassette tapes… to luxury statements,” a description of the bag reads on Runyaro’s Instagram page. “The Royal Gold Cassette Bag is more than a design. It’s a tribute to the era that inspired everything.”

The Gold Standard bag retails for $950 USD and is crafted with 14-carat gold with genuine leather interior. The accessory also comes in platinum and black chrome.

Although Lee isn’t nominated in any categories this year, the director made it clear that he’s in the building to support Sinners. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie is nominated in sixteen categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Delroy Lindo).

In case you weren’t familiar, Lee’s been a style icon for close to five decades, and equal sophistication has appeared in his films, like Malcolm X, School Daze and Do The Right Thing, which Complex recently named among 20 of the most stylish movies of all time.

Related Stories

Some of the most stylish movies of all time include Casino, Do the Right Thing, Belly, and The Devil Wears Prada. Newcomers to the list include 2025's Sinners and Marty Supreme.
Style

The 20 Most Stylish Movies of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, we look back at the most stylish movies that have ever graced the silver screen.

Mike DeStefano195 days ago
Spike Lee and John Singleton, Boyz n the Hood screening
Pop Culture

The 25 Best Black Movies of the '90s, Ranked

From 'Friday' and 'Juice' to 'Boyz n the Hood,' these are the best Black movies of the 1990s.

Khal215 days ago
A scene from a film with Denzel Washington, dressed in a tuxedo and holding a cigarette, sitting beside another man in a suit and hat.
Pop Culture

12 Biggest Oscar Snubs of All Time, Ranked

From Greta Gerwig’s Barbie snub to Alfred Hitchcock’s shocking Oscar drought, these are the Academy’s most infamous missteps—ranked.

Marc Griffin242 days ago

Trending

1
MusicKirk Franklin Says His Mother Won't Acknowledge Identity of His Biological Father: ‘It’s Painful'
2
SportsCaleb Williams Gets Roasted Over His Dramatic Cart Ride Following Hamstring Injury
3
MusicDJ Khaled Names His Favorite Rappers, Omits Drake After Rapper’s “Make Them Pay” Callout
4
MusicNazanin Mandi Engaged After 'Complete Fairytale' Proposal
5
SportsIndia Love Spotted With French Soccer Player Marcus Thuram
6
MusicThe 20 Best Nu Metal Albums of All Time, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App