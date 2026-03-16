Spike Lee's Gold Cassette Bag at the Oscars: Here's Who Designed It

Spike Lee brought luxury handbag brand RUNYARO to the Oscars. While on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 15), the legendary filmmaker wore a replica gold cassette accessory, courtesy of brand, founded by the Detroit-based designer Runyaro Richardson. “From cassette tapes… to luxury statements,” a description of the bag reads on Runyaro’s Instagram page. “The Royal Gold Cassette Bag is more than a design. It’s a tribute to the era that inspired everything.” The Gold Standard bag retails for $950 USD and is crafted with 14-carat gold with genuine leather interior. The accessory also comes in platinum and black chrome.

Although Lee isn’t nominated in any categories this year, the director made it clear that he’s in the building to support Sinners. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie is nominated in sixteen categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Delroy Lindo).

In case you weren’t familiar, Lee’s been a style icon for close to five decades, and equal sophistication has appeared in his films, like Malcolm X, School Daze and Do The Right Thing, which Complex recently named among 20 of the most stylish movies of all time.