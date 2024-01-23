Darius Jackson’s Brother Sarunas Reportedly Files for Restraining Order Against Keke Palmer and Her Mom

Keke Palmer and her mother, Sharon Palmer, have been accused of harassing Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson. According to Page Six, the 33-year-old reportedly filed a restraining order request to the court on Jan. 19 against the two women.

This comes just months after Palmer, 30, accused Jackson's younger brother Darius Jackson, 29, of domestic abuse. Palmer filed a restraining order against Darius Jackson in November, and requested custody of their 11-month-old son Leodis.

“She has gone to the media and has used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public,” Sarunas Jackson wrote in court documents, seemingly referring to Palmer's accusations against Darius. “She has harassed and stalked my friends and family [sic] social media. She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on my family.”

The actor went on to allege that Palmer's accusations about him have caused "damage" to his career. He explained a refusal to "speak with her" and no longer wants the Nope star to speak about his family, publicly or privately. Sarunas ended the document by claiming that Palmer has lied time and time again, and has "lured" those within his circle into her “web of lies.”

As for Palmer's mother, Jackson claims that she's "made threats to my family that involve shooting [and] rape. I have the audio my brother recorded to prove," he wrote. "She has publicly lied on me and my family, so we are now receiving death threats. She threatened to put a bullet in my brother’s head."

Sharon Palmer has publicly criticized both Sarunas and Darius Jackson. In a since-deleted Instagram video posted in November, she called the Good Trouble star "the biggest fuckboy in Hollywood."

"For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive," Palmer said at the time, referring to Jackson defending his brother against Keke Palmer's abuse allegations. "I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, 'Well, I used to be like that too.' What?"

Palmer has gotten friendly with former Insecure and Rap Sh!t actress, DomiNque Perry, who Jackson shares a 5-year-old daughter with. Perry, who began a custody dispute with Jackson last November, accused the actor of "mental and physical abuse," including him choking her in front of their daughter, Zen.