Who Was the Best Character on 'Insecure'? Ranking Them From Worst to Best

Insecure is a generational show that meant the world to a lot of people.

The hit HBO series premiered in October 2016 and introduced most of us to Issa Rae, who served as the show’s star, writer, and co-creator. While some were familiar with her from her YouTube series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, Insecure put her on the map in a massive way.

People from all backgrounds and ages gravitated to the show, but it hit home for a lot of 20 and 30-somethings who were still finding their way like so many of the characters on the show. The start of the series finds Issa in a dead-end job and a five-year relationship with unemployed and unmotivated boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Issa’s frustration with her life and her boyfriend causes her to act out of character, and she cheats on Lawrence with a high school friend. And that situation split viewers into two categories: Team Issa and Team Lawrence.

Later in the series, Issa and Molly are budding heads, and it once again leaves viewers picking sides. People argued Sunday after Sunday about who was to blame for the dissolution of the relationship and the friendship, and at the time, Insecure was one of the shows that inspired the most communal discourse online. Viewers hadn’t identified so strongly with characters in a show since Sex and the City, and there were more than enough hilarious and relatable people to choose from in Insecure.

Recently, HBO’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery entered a co-exclusive licensing agreement that brought the show to Netflix. The move to the streaming platform introduced Insecure to a new audience that perhaps didn’t have HBO when it was airing or were maybe too young to watch. That has sparked conversations yet again about who are the best and worst characters in the series.

Were you Team Issa or Team Molly? Team Kelli or Team Ahmad? We looked back at some of the most important characters in Insecure and chose our favorites, and we ranked them from worst to best.