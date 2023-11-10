Keke Palmer's Mother Calls Out Darius Jackson’s Brother for 'Ridiculous' Claims After Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer's mother has spoken out following news that her daughter had accused Darius Jackson of physical abuse.

In a video shared to Instagram, Sharon Palmer responded to “the ridiculous stuff” Sarunas Jackson, Darius’ brother, posted to Twitter.

"Look, I’ve never done anything like this," she said in the video. "I’ve been in this business for 22 years. I’ve seen a lot of stuff. But this, I can’t help myself. For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive. I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, 'Well, I used to be like that too.' What?"

According to Keke's mother, Sarunas is "the biggest fuckboy in Hollywood." The video statement appears to be in reference to since-removed tweets from Sarunas, including one in which he said, "Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL."