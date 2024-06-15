Nick Cannon Says Being 'Number Two' to Mariah Carey 'F---ed' Him Up': 'Man, I'm Not the Provider'

Nick Cannon was able to fight through lupus with the support of his then-wife, Mariah Carey, after being diagnosed in 2012.

Although the two have been divorced since 2016 after eight years of marriage and twins, Morocco and Monroe, Cannon had nothing but kind words to say about Carey on The Pivot Podcast.

In the show's latest episode, which premiered on Friday (June 14), Cannon was asked by co-host Ryan Clark about having Carey as a "superwoman" upon his diagnosis. At the time, their children were still infants.

"It was amazing, man," Cannon replied. "I think that was probably some of our closest times, too. That was 2012, and really, our kids weren't even a year [old] yet. So I'm watching her be mom for the first time and doing a phenomenal job. She's already nurturing them and then she has to turn around and nurture me in probably the most confusing scariest time of my life. Because I'm diagnosed with something that they're telling me could be terminally ill."

"I'm having pulmonary embolisms and getting rushed back and forth to the hospital, spending time in the hospital a month at a time–I'm like, I'm about to check out and I'm a new dad. Mariah still gotta be Mariah,'" he continued.

Cannon described the experience of him having to lean on "faith more than anything," and that it marked a "turning point" in him wanting him to "establish my purpose."

"I'm like, 'Once I get out of this bed, once I get back to normal, once I get healthy again, I'm about to live life like I've never lived it before,' where before that I was probably a little bit more complacent and just enjoying, like, Oh my God, I'm a dad. I'm in my dream relationship. I don't ever have to work again,'" said Cannon.