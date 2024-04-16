Channing Crowder Calls Out Drake After He Hit on His Wife Mid-Concert: ‘He Gotta See Me’

Channing Crowder has a bone to pick with Drake.

A clip of the former Miami Dolphins linebacker shows him enjoying himself on a stop of Drizzy’s It's All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour. However, the night went left when the For All the Dogs rapper noticed Crowder’s wife, Aja, in their suite.

Drake was suspended in mid-air in a cage when he shouted on the mic, "Oh shit. The green right there—fine as hell.” It was shocking that he could spot Aja from so far away, but it does seem to add up, as the reel shows her wearing a green shirt that night.