Channing Crowder Calls Out Drake After He Hit on His Wife Mid-Concert: ‘He Gotta See Me’

Channing Crowder has a bone to pick with Drake.
A clip of the former Miami Dolphins linebacker shows him enjoying himself on a stop of Drizzy’s It's All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour. However, the night went left when the For All the Dogs rapper noticed Crowder’s wife, Aja, in their suite.
Drake was suspended in mid-air in a cage when he shouted on the mic, "Oh shit. The green right there—fine as hell.” It was shocking that he could spot Aja from so far away, but it does seem to add up, as the reel shows her wearing a green shirt that night.
Though the incident happened in late March, at Drake’s show in Sunrise, Florida, it seems that it surfaced this week because Crowder and his wife both shared the above Instagram reel from the night.
In the clip of Drake catcalling Aja, Crowder’s reaction was also recorded, which shows him looking wide-eyed and surprised. He then says, "Man, hell with him. I ain't worrying about Drake! I'll see Drake in the parking lot."
Crowder doubled down on X, sharing the clip and writing, “Aye Future and Metro! I see why y’all still don’t trust him. This man was shooting at my Baby from the air.” He added, “Let me in the booth!!!”
Crowder also spoke on the incident on 560 WQAM.
“I ain’t making no songs. He gotta see me, see me,” he told his co-host, Marc Hochman. “He was flying around in some little cage, looking weird with some weird clothes on. And he pointed to the box I was in, pointed straight at my wife and said, ‘Man, lady in the green, she fine as hell.’ And I don’t play that.”
Crowder continued, “That’s my lady for 15 years. Drake, you better get out that cage and come on over here, we gotta talk about this.”
Crowder and Aja have been married since 2011 and share three kids together: twins, Chaz Lee Randolph and Ava Milan, and a son, Channing III.