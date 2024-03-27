Jermaine Dupri Reveals Yeat and Mariah Carey TikTok Mashup Led to Muni Long's "Made For Me"

Jermaine Dupri went through his throwback material to frame the production of Muni Long's latest hit, "Made For Me."

During a conversation with ASCAP during the 2024 Membership Meeting earlier this month, Dupri explained how the song was inspired by a Mariah Carey and Yeat mashup he stumbled across on TikTok. The mashup, known as "Stayed Together," mixes the production of Carey's "We Belong Together" and Yeat's "Stayed Together."

"If you take this song, the Muni Long record... I was watching TikTok and I saw this Yeat [and] Mariah Carey mashup. I saw it one time, and I saw it again and I start seeing it multiple times. I'm like, 'All this is a thing,'" Dupri told ASCAP. "And I saw these young kids–nobody older than 20, maybe–dancing like this was the newest song they ever heard in their life."

"At first, I thought, 'They trapped my Mariah beat out'...And I listen again, I'm like, 'This is the same drums I use.' It's the same beat, they just took Mariah off and put Yeat on here. It's nothing different, and these kids are acting like this is the freshest shit they ever heard in they life."

Eventually, the song became a new Muni Long classic, as the song peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"And then I get a call from Muni Long saying, 'We gonna put out the single that we did.' And I said, 'Well, wait. Let me do something to the beat.' 'Cause I did the song in L.A., but it didn't bounce the way y'all hear it now. Me watching TikTok and seeing the way the kids was dancing to the Mariah record, I said, 'Oh, so if I take my bounce that's in the Mariah record and put it in this Muni Long record, the same thing should possibly happen. And here we are."