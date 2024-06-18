New Scripted Series Greenlit on FUBU, Exploring the Legendary Hip Hop Clothing Brand

A new scripted series chronicling the rise of FUBU is headed to a small screen near you.

The film production company Radar Pictures is reportedly partnering with For Us By Us Studios to create a scripted series about the iconic streewear brand. Keith Perrin, J. Alexander Martin, Carlton Brown, and Daymond John, who currently stars on ABC's Shark Tank, founded FUBU back in 1992.

According to the series' synopsis, the show will follow FUBU's unconventional rise, which helped pave the way for other brands created within intentionally marginalized communities.

"Rising from the gritty streets, it shattered norms and blazed a trail for urban fashion,” with the brand's ascent “marked by bold moves, high-stakes gambles, and a relentless hustle that turned a dream into a global sensation," reads a press release for the project, per Deadline.

The untitled show also "delves into the controversial moments, the power struggles, and the untold stories behind the scenes." Audiences can prepare to "witness the clashes, the triumphs, and the scandals that defined their path to greatness."

“We see this collaboration as an opportunity to not only celebrate the vibrant culture of hip hop but also to honor the unsung heroes who have shaped its fashion landscape,” said Ted Field, the founder of Radar Pictures. “Through their stories, we aim to inspire and empower audiences, while highlighting the transformative power of creativity and self-expression.”