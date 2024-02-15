Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Spotted Together on Valentine's Day Following Reported Breakup

This comes just days after reports emerged that the pair had broken up. On Monday, it looked like they had called it quits when Larsa unfollowed Marcus on Instagram and removed all photos of him from her profile. She also posted cryptic messages to her IG Story, asking her followers, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Later, she wrote, "The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised, and much more. Choose wisely."

At the time of their breakup on Monday, Page Six reported that they had parted ways because of “tension” from family drama.

“They’re not together,” a source told the outlet, sharing that Marcus’ father Michael’s objecting to their relationship caused issues. “Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa."

In July, Michael Jordan was asked by paparazzi if he approves of his 33-year-old son dating Scottie Pippen’s 49-year-old ex-wife. “No,” he said.

When Larsa caught wind of MJ’s comments, she responded on her and Marcus’ Separation Anxiety podcast, telling her co-host that the comments left her feeling “traumatized” and “embarrassed.”

"You thought it was funny," Larsa said to Marcus. "I didn't think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it.… I kinda felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed."