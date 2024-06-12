Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Finalize Divorce, Reach Undisclosed Settlement

The divorce between Jeezy and media personality Jeannie Mai has been finalized. The former couple shares a two-year-old daughter, Monaco, whom they'll now have to mend their differences over.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the divorce, which Jeezy filed for last September, was finalized on Tuesday (June 12) in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court. While the Jeezy, legal name Jay Wayne Jenkins, and Mai reached a settlement, in addition to terms on child support and parenting plan order, although those details are not being publicized.

The documents are reported under seal because of "the harm resulting to the privacy of the parties and their child" while the exes were also ordered not to "disseminate, distribute, post, nor cause the dissemination, distribution of posting of the Settlement Agreement or Child Support Worksheet to any person or in any manner, including but no limited to any form of media, social media, or the internet."

Jenkins proceeded with the divorce filing, "with no hope for reconciliation" just two years after he married Mai in Atlanta on March 27, 2021. Since then, the exes have gotten into legal and publicized spats, with Mai accusing Jenkins of infidelity and domestic abuse, along with the rapper alleging that Mai is a neglectful parent. A bombshell allegation also came when Mai accused Jeezy of leaving firearms accessible around their daughter. Both parties have denied each other's claims, with Jenkins responding to the allegations of physical abuse as "not only false but also deeply disturbing."

Jenkins and Mai began dating in 2018, the same year that the latter divorced her first husband, Freddy Harteis, whom she was married to for 11 years. Jenkins was not married prior to meeting Mai, but has three children from previous relationships, including sons Jadarius Jenkins and Shyheim Jenkins, as well as his older daughter Amra Nor Jenkins.