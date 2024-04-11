Jeezy Seeking Primary Custody of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Has Busy Travel Schedule

Jeezy wants to be the custodial parent for his two-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins.

According to TMZ, The Recession 2 rapper asked to be awarded primary custody of Monaco, whom he shares with his estranged wife, media personality Jeannie Mai. In mediation, the couple seemed to have agreed on a parenting arrangement schedule for their daughter, but per new documents, Jeezy now wants Monaco to be in his care full-time.

The Adversity for Sale author initially agreed to move into the basement during his split with Mai, who eventually moved out of their home, taking Monaco in the process. Jeezy now claims that in the two months that his parenting time has been withheld, their daughter has remained in the care of Mai's mother and brother, while The Talk host has a hectic travel schedule.