Pop Culture

India Love on Her Bathroom Habits: ‘I Don’t Sh*t Though, at All. I’m a Lady. I Throw It Up'

The model and influencer doubled down on her bizarre bathroom claim in a viral clip.

India Love in a sparkling gown and fur stole poses against a red curtain, holding a small beaded bag.
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

India Love has gone viral after making an unusual claim about her bathroom habits that has social media doing a double take.

A clip featuring the model and influencer has been circulating across X, TikTok, and Facebook after she declared that she doesn't use the bathroom in the way most people do.

"I don't shit though, at all. I'm a lady. I throw it up," India said in the video.

When the conversation continued, India appeared to stand firmly behind the eyebrow-raising statement rather than admit she was joking.

"She's a lady," she said before responding to the suggestion that she might be backed up. "She back the fuck up. I'm not backed up. I said I throw it up. I don't..."

Whether India was being serious or simply having fun isn't entirely clear from the exchange, but that hasn't stopped the moment from taking on a life of its own online.

The viral clip arrives amid a stretch in which India has been increasingly open about changes in her personal and professional life.

Last year, she appeared at Kai Cenat's Streamer University, where her presence generated plenty of attention online. She has also discussed her decision to move away from OnlyFans and how being associated with the platform began affecting the way she felt she was perceived in professional environments.

India has also spoken about focusing more on her personal and spiritual growth. She was raised in a Christian household and has discussed the influence religion had on her upbringing, including her mother's work teaching Sunday school.

Long before her latest viral quote, India built her following during an earlier era of social media. She first gained widespread attention through Tumblr in the early 2010s and later expanded her profile through Instagram, reality television, music, and other ventures.

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