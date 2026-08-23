India Love on Her Bathroom Habits: ‘I Don’t Sh*t Though, at All. I’m a Lady. I Throw It Up'

India Love has gone viral after making an unusual claim about her bathroom habits that has social media doing a double take.

A clip featuring the model and influencer has been circulating across X, TikTok, and Facebook after she declared that she doesn't use the bathroom in the way most people do.

"I don't shit though, at all. I'm a lady. I throw it up," India said in the video.

When the conversation continued, India appeared to stand firmly behind the eyebrow-raising statement rather than admit she was joking.

"She's a lady," she said before responding to the suggestion that she might be backed up. "She back the fuck up. I'm not backed up. I said I throw it up. I don't..."