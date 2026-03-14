Ice Cube Named Razzies Worst Actor for 'War of the Worlds'

War of the Worlds also scored Razzies in categories for Worst Director for Rich Lee, Worst Screenplay and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Upon the August 2025 release of War of the Worlds on streaming, the film received extremely poor reviews and originally landed a zero percent Rotten Tomatoes score. War of the Worlds, which is based on the 1898 H.G. Wells novel and 1963 movie, is also a remake of the 2005 theatrical version, which starred Tom Cruise. Starring alongside Ice Cube in the latest version of War of the Worlds is Eva Longoria, Clark Gregg, Iman Benson and more. The plot revolves around Cube as a "domestic terror analyst" for Homeland Security, who faces an alien attack that descends upon the country. His ability to survive the aliens' threats hinges on his ability to keep government secrets while he witnesses the attack through surveillance.

While Cube relatively avoided promoting the film, which was panned for its perceived corny dialogue, random product placements and overacting, his son, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., defended the rapper and actor. In a post on X at the time, he revealed that the movie was filmed during the pandemic and released five years later. This might explain why the film felt rushed and had an overreliance on services like Amazon Prime.