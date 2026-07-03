Razzies

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Ice Cube.
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Named Razzies Worst Actor for 'War of the Worlds'

The sci-fi flick also took home four other dishonors during the awards ceremony, including Worst Picture.

Jaelani Turner-Williams125 days ago
Black and white close-up of Francis Ford Coppola with a serious expression, accompanied by a caption about the Razzie awards.
Pop Culture

Francis Ford Coppola Issues Harsh Response to Winning “Worst Director” for ‘Megalopolis’ at Razzies

Jon Voight, who stars in the film, won worst supporting actor.

tara mahadevan504 days ago
eddie murphy
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Looks Back on ‘Sh*tty Movies’ Leading to His Acting Hiatus

Fresh off the debut of 'Coming 2 America​​​​​​​,' Eddie Murphy sat down with Marc Maron to talk about the Razzie-winning films that led him to take a break.

Joe Price1957 days ago
trump
Pop Culture

Trump Nominated for Award He Actually Deserves at 2019 Razzies

When terrible things are publicly pointed out for being terrible, you best believe Trump is one of those terrible things.

Trace William Cowen2734 days ago
Emojis in iOS 10.2
Pop Culture

'The Emoji Movie' Cleans Up at This Year's Razzie Awards

'The Emoji Movie' is the best of the worst films at the 2018 Razzie Awards. Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson, and Kim Basinger regrettably snagged awards of their own.

Jose Martinez3058 days ago
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Jennifer Lawrence attends 'mother!' New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall
Pop Culture

'Mother' Fans Are Pissed About Jennifer Lawrence's Razzies Nomination

'mother!' was among some of 2017's worst films to be nominated for a number of Razzies.

Khal3098 days ago

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