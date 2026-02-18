Pop Culture

Hilary Duff on How Celebrity Rumor Mill Has Changed: ‘Everybody Didn’t Have a Platform Back Then'

The actress-singer shared her thoughts on the dangers of allegations on social media.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Hilary Duff performs onstage at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on February 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HD

2000s icon Hilary Duff sees the toxicity in gossip creators on apps like TikTok.

The actress and singer, who released her sixth studio album, Luck... Or Something this week, spoke about how today’s celebrity rumor mill has changed from when she was younger in a new Glamour interview. Although she didn’t specify the topic, Duff may have been referring to former Disney actress Ashley Tisdale, alleging that she was once a part of a toxic Hollywood mom group, which included Duff.

Tisdale didn’t mention the former Lizzie McGuire star by name when speaking about the group with The Cut, but when pictures circulated of Tisdale being photographed with fellow celebrities and mothers like Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor, fans connected the dots. Some even went to social media with their take on Tisdale’s allegations.

“Everybody didn’t have a platform back then, and now one person can go viral with one thought that they had,” Duff said about how social media has changed the celebrity gossip industry.

“I think it’s a very known thing that if a woman is successful, let’s tear her down,” she continued. “It’s a very isolating industry.”

Elsewhere in the story, Duff shared that she feels “exceedingly lucky” that her four children hang out with those whose “values” their family is “aligned with.”

“The friends that I’ve made since becoming a parent are some of the deeper, more surprising friendships I’ve found as an adult,” Duff shared.

Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, defended the entertainer after Tisdale’s story was published by calling the High School Musical star “self-obsessed” and “tone deaf” on a mock magazine cover posted to Instagram last month.

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