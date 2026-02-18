Hilary Duff on How Celebrity Rumor Mill Has Changed: ‘Everybody Didn’t Have a Platform Back Then'

2000s icon Hilary Duff sees the toxicity in gossip creators on apps like TikTok.

The actress and singer, who released her sixth studio album, Luck... Or Something this week, spoke about how today’s celebrity rumor mill has changed from when she was younger in a new Glamour interview. Although she didn’t specify the topic, Duff may have been referring to former Disney actress Ashley Tisdale, alleging that she was once a part of a toxic Hollywood mom group, which included Duff.

Tisdale didn’t mention the former Lizzie McGuire star by name when speaking about the group with The Cut, but when pictures circulated of Tisdale being photographed with fellow celebrities and mothers like Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor, fans connected the dots. Some even went to social media with their take on Tisdale’s allegations.

“Everybody didn’t have a platform back then, and now one person can go viral with one thought that they had,” Duff said about how social media has changed the celebrity gossip industry.