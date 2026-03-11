Hilary Duff Explains How She Made Her Divorce 'Way Easier' for Her Son

Hilary Duff wanted her son to have an “easier” time navigating her divorce than she did as a child.

The actress and pop vocalist was married to her now-ex-husband, former professional hockey player Mike Comrie, from 2010 to 2016. With Comrie, Duff shares a thirteen-year-old son, Luca. Since 2019, Duff has been married to musician Matthew Koma, and the couple shares three daughters.

The former Lizzie McGuire star spoke about her first marriage on the recent episode of podcast On Purpose, recalling that she witnessed a lot of “fighting” and avoidance between her parents when she was a child.

“So when it came for me getting divorced I was like I'm not going to have that,” Duff told host Jay Shetty around the 38:00 mark of the video below. “We're going to be like do holidays together as much as we can and not that it was always easy but it felt way easier than the alternative.”