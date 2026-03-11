Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Explains How She Made Her Divorce 'Way Easier' for Her Son

The actress divorced her first husband, Mike Comrie, in 2016 after six years of marriage.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Hilary Duff performs onstage at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on February 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HD

Hilary Duff wanted her son to have an “easier” time navigating her divorce than she did as a child.

The actress and pop vocalist was married to her now-ex-husband, former professional hockey player Mike Comrie, from 2010 to 2016. With Comrie, Duff shares a thirteen-year-old son, Luca. Since 2019, Duff has been married to musician Matthew Koma, and the couple shares three daughters.

The former Lizzie McGuire star spoke about her first marriage on the recent episode of podcast On Purpose, recalling that she witnessed a lot of “fighting” and avoidance between her parents when she was a child.

“So when it came for me getting divorced I was like I'm not going to have that,” Duff told host Jay Shetty around the 38:00 mark of the video below. “We're going to be like do holidays together as much as we can and not that it was always easy but it felt way easier than the alternative.”

The actress added that she doesn’t have “much of a relationship” with her father and that they “don’t speak very often.”

“It's really hard, I think, if a family breaks apart very dramatically,” Duff explained. “It's hard to find your way back. Sometimes and some people want to and some people don't.”

The entertainer has also publicized that she’s estranged from her older sister, Haylie Duff, and wrote about their severed relationship on her new song “We Don’t Talk.”

"As painful as it feels to share, when I decided to make this record, I could only talk about the things that I've gone through. There would be no purpose to make a record after ten years than to face what it's been like." Duff told Shetty.

As for Duff’s second husband, Koma defended his wife with a cheeky Instagram post in January after actress Ashley Tisdale revealed that she left a “toxic” mom group that Duff was a part of.

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