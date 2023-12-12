Hilary Duff Reveals She’s Pregnant With Fourth Child Through Christmas Card: ‘Buckle Up Buttercups’

Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth child.
The Lizzie McGuire actress announced her pregnancy on Tuesday through her family’s 2023 holiday card. The card, which features her other children and husband Matthew Koma, Duff appears dressed in a soft pink robe with her hand over her stomach.
“So much for silent nights,” reads the card on the front. “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch! The Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew.”
The 36-year-old and husband Koma share two daughters, Mae, two, and Banks, five. Duff shares her oldest child, son Luca, 11, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.
The news of the TV star’s pregnancy comes shortly after the death of Lizzie McGuire Emmy-nominated producer Stan Rogow on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a touching eulogy shared to her social media, Duff credits Rogow as the person who advocated for her to get the role that changed “the entire course of [her] life.”
“Writing this right now is bringing back so many distant memories of what feels like a completely different lifetime...One where I had absolutely no clue where I was heading or how I was getting there, but where I had that eagerness and blind optimism that accompanies youth and your first opportunities to step up,” wrote Duff on Instagram.
She continued, “You heavily cherish the people who first believe and see something in you, and for me there was a very special person who fought for me to land a role that would change the entire course of my life...and l'm so very sad to hear of his passing today. Stan - thank you for thinking I had "that special thing" Thank you for all of the Lizzie adventures. Thank you for helping create a reality I could never have dreamed of. Thinking of your family and your son Jackson at this time. Rest easy Stan x HD.”