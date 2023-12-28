Glen Powell Says Sydney Sweeney Used Dating Rumors to Market 'Anyone But You': 'She's Very Smart'

Sydney Sweeney played into the rumors that her and actor Glen Powell were dating to promote their new romantic comedy Anyone But You.

In an article published on Dec. 22, Powell told Business Insider that amid his breakup with ex-girlfriend and model Gigi Paris, Sweeney leaned into the speculation that she and Powell were an item. According to Powell, hype from the rumors was promotional for their film, which was released theatrically this month.

"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry," Powell told BI about the costars' playful flirtation with one another.