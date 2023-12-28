Glen Powell Says Sydney Sweeney Used Dating Rumors to Market 'Anyone But You': 'She's Very Smart'

Sydney Sweeney played into the rumors that her and actor Glen Powell were dating to promote their new romantic comedy Anyone But You.
In an article published on Dec. 22, Powell told Business Insider that amid his breakup with ex-girlfriend and model Gigi Paris, Sweeney leaned into the speculation that she and Powell were an item. According to Powell, hype from the rumors was promotional for their film, which was released theatrically this month.
"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry," Powell told BI about the costars' playful flirtation with one another.
However, Powell says he couldn't match Sweeney's energy throughout the charade, as he was still grieving his breakup, which occurred in April. Filming for Anyone But You began in February.
"Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour," Powell continued. "I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff."
"It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me," he added.
Powell's assumption about Sweeney's relationship is true, as the Euphoria actress is engaged to businessman Jonathan David, who's 13 years her senior. The two began dating in 2018, with David popping the question last year.