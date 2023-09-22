Gisele Bündchen Says She 'Wouldn’t Change Absolutely Anything' Following Tom Brady Divorce

When asked if this also applies to her divorce, she said, “I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. ... My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s—sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. I mean he’s the father of my kids, you know, so I always wish him the best and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts, other doors open.”

Last October, she and Tom Brady revealed that they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. They share two children, Benjamin and Vivian.