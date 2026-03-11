Colman Domingo Hopes Paris Jackson Will 'Eventually Love' Michael Jackson Biopic

Colman Domingo wants Paris Jackson to “eventually” give her stamp of approval on Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. The Academy Award-nominated actor, who portrays Jackson family patriarch Joseph Jackson in the upcoming movie, spoke to WSJ Magazine in a new cover story about the film. While discussing his role as Joe Jackson, Domingo also addressed Paris’ comments about not being involved in the project. Last year, Domingo, 56, told People that Paris, 27, and her brother, Prince, 29, were “very much in support” of Michael, to which the actress and model would later deny. “Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol,” Paris wrote in her Instagram Story last September, per reports. “That is so weird.”

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest [and] didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life,” she continued. “Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and godspeed.” Domingo has since revisited Paris’ remarks by explaining that he wants the Jackson to come to accept the Antoine Fuqua-directed flick, which releases on April 24. The entertainer told WSJ Magazine that he hopes Paris “eventually loves the tribute that we made about her father.” Domingo also added that his quote in People was “conflated” and “taken out of context,” while he also sent Paris a direct message on Instagram, to which she “put a heart on it.”

Also starring in the anticipated Michael biopic is Nia Long as Joe Jackson’s wife and Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, along with the late vocalist’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, taking the titular role. The film is likely to have a second installment.