Nia Long

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Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Are We There Yet?"
Pop Culture

Ice Cube and Nia Long Are Reuniting for Third 'Are We There Yet?' Installment

Titled 'Are They Gone Yet?' the movie reunites Ice Cube and Nia Long over 20 years after the 'Are We There Yet?' sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
Kanye West/YouTube
Music

Nia Long Says Her Favorite Lyric Ever Written About Her Is in Kanye West’s ”Touch the Sky”

The actress co-starred in the 2005 music video with Tracee Ellis Ross and Pamela Anderson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Nia Long attends the Premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Nia Long Says She Wants 'Effort' In Dating, Jokes About Hookups Signing NDAs

The 'Michael' actress admits that she doesn't know how to "casually date."

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
Nia Long
Pop Culture

Nia Long Does First-Ever 'Playboy' Interview, Says She Doesn't Want a Partner 'Right Now'

The actress also spoke about her role in 'Michael' and her "most precious" memory of the King of Pop.

Trey Alston93 days ago
Nia Long Shares Precious Memories of Michael Jackson 'Such a Real Person'
Pop Culture

Inside Nia Long’s Emotional Bond with Michael Jackson: 'Such a Real Person'

From childhood label visits to a backstage shock at Stevie Wonder’s show, Long reveals the quiet moments with Jackson guiding her role in the 'Michael' biopic.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
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Nia Long at the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium held at Museum of Tolerance on February 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Nia Long Files Restraining Order Against Woman Who Thinks They’re Romantically Involved

The actress claims the stalker is under the false impression that they're romantically involved.

Jaelani Turner-Williams114 days ago
A person in a red jacket reminiscent of Michael Jackson, with others in the background wearing bandanas and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Gets New Teaser Trailer Ahead of 2026 Release: Watch Now

Jaafar Jackson, the late King of Pop's nephew, leads the cast.

Trace William Cowen253 days ago
Nia Long Reveals She Turned Down Prince Back in the Day
Pop Culture

Nia Long Reveals She Turned Down Prince Back in the Day

Nia Long has had her fair share of suitors, but she recently revealed that she turned down Prince's advances back in the day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo260 days ago
'Love Jones' Stars Larenz Tate & Nia Long Reunite for Netflix Rom-Com Inspired by Maxwell Album
Pop Culture

‘Love Jones’ Stars Larenz Tate and Nia Long Reunite for Netflix’s Next Big Romance

Larenz Tate and Nia Long are having a 'Love Jones' reunion in a new Netflix rom-com inspired by a Maxwell album.

Bernadette Giacomazzo269 days ago
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(L-R) Nia Long and Ime Udoka.
Pop Culture

Nia Long Says She and Ex Ime Udoka Are 'Good' and Focused on Co-Parenting Son

Despite their public breakup in 2022, Long said she's at "peace" with what happened between her and the NBA coach but admitted there's "still healing to be done."

Alex Ocho280 days ago
Nia Long in a white blazer poses in front of a blue background with logos.
Sports

Nia Long Posts Cryptic Message About 'Side Chicks' Making a 'Midlife Crisis Man' Feel Like a 'King'

The actress split from ex-fiancé Ime Udoka following his 2022 cheating scandal.

Alex Ocho324 days ago
YouTube
Music

Tyler, the Creator Features Nia Long, Lauren London and More as Love Interests in "Darling, I" Video

The rapper goes on romantic dates with the five costars of his new music video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams331 days ago
Sherri Shepherd at The Apollo 2025 Spring Benefit held at The Apollo Theater on June 04, 2025 in New York, New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Nia Long attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center on May 08, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Sherri Shepherd Confirms Nia Long Confronted Her Over Perceived 'Shade,' Says There’s ‘No Beef’

The issue stems from a run-in during a Broadway production of 'Othello.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams402 days ago
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Nia Long with long black hair poses confidently in brown SKIMS shapewear against a plain background.
Style

Nia Long Stars in New SKIMS Campaign Shot by Vanessa Beecroft

Kim Kardashian called the moment, "truly iconic."

tara mahadevan574 days ago
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Jokes Clone Rumors Lost Steam After He Was Seen With a White Woman: ‘He Love Them White B*tches’

Jamie Foxx showed good humor about his 2023 health scare while accepting the Producer Award at the African-American Film Critics Association Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams864 days ago

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