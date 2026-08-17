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Pop Culture
Christy Carlson Romano Reflects on Hayden Panettiere's Death, Compares Early Fame to CTE
Romano, who co-starred with Panettiere on the English dub of the 'Kingdom Hearts' video game, is reflecting on the actress' untimely death.
Alex Ocho1 hour ago