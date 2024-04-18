Latto, Usher, and a Very Bored Kevin Hart Went to the Club and People Have Jokes

While Latto and Usher seemed to have a lit night out, Hart looked like he wanted to be anywhere but the club.

Apr 18, 2024

It’s like 5 funny things about this video 💀 pic.twitter.com/EGn7l79kXg

— BIG LATTO (@Latto) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @Latto

Kevin Hart couldn't help but look like he was ready to go home during a recent visit to a club with Latto and Usher.

On Thursday, the "Big Energy" rapper posted a clip of herself with Ush and Hart as she rapped along to her latest single, "Sunday Service." While Latto and Ush seemed energized, and the Confessions singer made playful facial gestures while Latto rapped, the camera panned over to Hart, whose expression appeared blank and uninterested in being outside. Hart's look was understandable, as the comedian is currently gearing up for the Acting My Age Tour, a multi-city trek which begins in late Jun.

"It's like 5 funny things about this video," Latto appropriately captioned the video on X. Hart could become a meme (again) since many found his expression relatable, while others commented on Usher's oversized hat.

The puffer HAT First. Insane lol https://t.co/sgyIi1eNWu

— Sonny (@SonnyDigital) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @SonnyDigital

When I been buying her drinks all night & the guy she actually want start talking to her https://t.co/wDIDoG3IIb pic.twitter.com/WtT4gNg7bI

— Jason Weintraub (@JRtheWriter) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @JRtheWriter

Usher is the cool uncle that sits at the table with teenagers, and occasionally lets them “taste” his drink while the adults aren’t looking.

We all have one. https://t.co/n3AjkVDt86

— kowboy kary (@itsKARY_) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @itsKARY_

I lost it when the camera panned to Kevin Hart https://t.co/scnpgqd2GS

— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @big_business_

The three were partying in Atlanta following Usher's appearance on the radio show Posted on the Corner.

In June, Latto will be headlining Birthday Bash 2024, the latest iteration of the annual celebration thrown by radio station Hot 107.9. The two artists last collaborated on "A-Town Girl" from Usher's comeback album, Coming Home, which dropped in Feb.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
UsherLatto

Latest in Music