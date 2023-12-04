Jennifer Hudson and Common Spotted Together at Usher Concert Amid Dating Speculation

Cheering on Usher's serenade was Common, who moved a table aside for Hudson to stand up. "Don't be shy," Usher said to a playfully shocked Hudson before embracing and shouting out Common.

The occasion makes Hudson and Common's latest night out at a concert, as the two attended a benefit in New York City earlier this month. They're also set to play a married couple in the upcoming thriller action-adventure film Breathe, which is currently in post-production.

Although Hudson and Common have been mum on their possible relationship, they've praised each other in separate interviews, with Hudson recently telling Gayle King on CBS Mornings that she's "very happy." Confirming that she's in a relationship, Hudson told co-host Nate Burleson that it's "more sophisticated than boo'd up."

In June, Common stopped by TODAY where he saluted the EGOT winner. "I’ll say, speaking of Chicago, she’s a Chicagoan, this amazing human being—I've always been inspired by her," he said. "She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man."

Hudson shares a 12-year-old son, David Jr., with ex-husband David Otunga. While Common has never married, he has a daughter, Omoye, 26, and has been linked to stars like Erykah Badu, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, and more.