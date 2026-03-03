Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco’s Feet After His Podcast Sparks Backlash

Selena Gomez is standing firmly by her husband—right down to his toes.
During the March 3 episode of Friends Keep Secrets, Gomez made a surprise appearance and delivered a moment that instantly overshadowed the rest of the conversation.
As Benny Blanco sat barefoot on the couch mid-taping, Gomez leaned down and kissed his foot on camera.
Blanco, clearly caught off guard, reacted in real time. “You like that?” he asked, before Gomez lightly tapped him and replied, “Don’t make it a moment.”
He didn’t hold back how he felt about it. “Oh, no. I wasn’t. I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” Blanco said.
The gesture came just days after Blanco’s podcast debut drew attention for less romantic reasons. In the February 24 premiere episode, Blanco lounged barefoot on a gray sectional with the bottoms of his feet fully visible on camera.
Viewers pointed out what appeared to be visible dirt across his soles and toes during the episode.
That same premiere also included another unfiltered moment when Blanco openly questioned what the “rules” were during filming. “What’s the rule for gas [or] pissing?” he joked before passing gas into the microphone. “Wait, see if you guys can pick this up? That was just a little one.”
The podcast, co-hosted by Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, is designed to feel loose and unscripted. Lil Dicky previously explained that the goal isn’t to mimic traditional podcast aesthetics.
“When people consume ‘podcasts,’ they usually watch the clips online, and they’re really kind of stocky and boring,” he said on the first episode, adding that he wanted something visually and creatively different.
Two weeks into its run, however, the show has generated more headlines for Blanco’s bare feet than for its guest lineup or format.
Blanco has also addressed how he navigates public affection toward Gomez. “In interviews with her, because I know she likes to keep it professional, I try not to show too much,” he said during the latest episode. “She’s such her own entity. I want her to shine and be her own independent [person] so I try so hard… I use every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed over her.”