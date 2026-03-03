Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco’s Feet After His Podcast Sparks Backlash

Selena Gomez is standing firmly by her husband—right down to his toes. During the March 3 episode of Friends Keep Secrets, Gomez made a surprise appearance and delivered a moment that instantly overshadowed the rest of the conversation.

As Benny Blanco sat barefoot on the couch mid-taping, Gomez leaned down and kissed his foot on camera. Blanco, clearly caught off guard, reacted in real time. “You like that?” he asked, before Gomez lightly tapped him and replied, “Don’t make it a moment.” He didn’t hold back how he felt about it. “Oh, no. I wasn’t. I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” Blanco said. The gesture came just days after Blanco’s podcast debut drew attention for less romantic reasons. In the February 24 premiere episode, Blanco lounged barefoot on a gray sectional with the bottoms of his feet fully visible on camera. Viewers pointed out what appeared to be visible dirt across his soles and toes during the episode.