Armie Hammer Reportedly Turns on ‘Citizen Vigilante,’ Calls Film Hateful and Disgusting

Armie Hammer's Hollywood comeback has taken another sharp turn, with the actor reportedly distancing himself from Citizen Vigilante after finally seeing the finished film. According to a new report from Puck, Hammer was so shaken by the final cut of the controversial action movie that he called it "hateful" and "disgusting"—a dramatic reversal from the optimism he expressed just weeks earlier when promoting the project as his return to acting. Hammer stars as Michael Sanders, a wealthy American veteran living in Europe who launches a violent crusade against criminals, many of whom are portrayed as migrants. Directed by Uwe Boll, Citizen Vigilante has generated backlash over its anti-immigrant themes and graphic violence, including distribution hurdles in Germany. Critics have overwhelmingly rejected it, while it has simultaneously found support among some audiences drawn to its political messaging.

That reaction appears to have caught Hammer off guard. A source close to the actor told Puck that "the first time he saw it, he was in tears." Hammer also immediately called after the screening and said, "F*ck. This is hateful, disgusting." The insider added that Hammer believed he was making a very different movie: "I think he knew it certainly leaned toward the right, but Uwe works in a very frantic way. It's not like he sent him a hundred-page script. When he saw the final product, he was, 'That was not the movie I thought we made.'" The reported reaction marks a stark contrast to Hammer's comments in June, when he described Citizen Vigilante as the opportunity that finally revived his career after five years away from major acting roles. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hammer admitted he was emotional when he landed the part. "I'm pretty sure I cried," he said. "It was just this moment where I was like: I'm going to get to do the thing that I love more than anything—other than my children." He also acknowledged how desperate he had become to work again: "I would have done a f*cking cat food commercial. I just wanted to work again."

Hammer also said he initially felt "scared sh*tless" about returning to set, but regained his confidence once filming began.

The actor's comeback has unfolded under the shadow of the allegations that derailed his career in 2021. Hammer was accused by multiple women of sexual and emotional abuse after explicit messages detailing BDSM fantasies and alleged cannibalistic role-play surfaced online. He has consistently denied committing any criminal acts, later admitting he had been emotionally harmful in past relationships. Following an investigation, Los Angeles prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.