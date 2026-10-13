Gracie Bon Slammed for Taking Photos Amid Earthquake Destruction

Influencer Gracie Bon is catching heat online after showing photos of herself surrounded by wreckage caused by the recent Panama earthquake. Critics are now accusing her of using a natural disaster as a photo opportunity.

The controversy began after Bon, who has more than 11 million Instagram followers, posted several photos on Sunday, October 11. The photos showed her standing among damaged buildings and rubble left behind by the powerful earthquake.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country on October 9, causing major structural damage, leaving residents without homes, and causing at least 27 people to be injured.

Along with the photos, Bon included a message encouraging her followers to support those affected by the disaster.

“The reality of my country after the earthquake,” she wrote in Spanish, according to TMZ. “We have to remember that material things can be recovered, but life is priceless.”