Racist Frat Bros Call Black Pro-Palestine Protestor 'Lizzo,' Make Monkey Noises at Her

At the University of Mississippi, a pro-Palestine demonstration was disrupted by counter-protestors on Thursday who made racist gestures and noises towards a Black woman, the Daily Beast reports.

The incident, captured on video and shared on social media where it went viral, showed white students mimicking monkey gestures and noises, while also shouting racial epithets towards the woman.

The student, identified by Mississippi Free Press as graduate student and “UM for Palestine” media contact Jaylin Smith, was called a “bitch,” “Lizzo,” and other racist and bigoted words.