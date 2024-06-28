RDCWorld's Mark Phillips Shares Skit on Wanting to Leave USA While Watching Presidential Debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off in the first presidential debate on Thursday night.
While they discussed a range of topics—including immigration, the economy, and foreign policy—they also squabbled about their golf abilities. The argument inspired comedian and member of the content-creating group RDCWorld, Mark Phillips, to share a new skit, in which he appears to question whether he should remain in America or leave the country. And truly, is he wrong?
In the clip, Phillips mimics Trump and Biden in the voiceover while checking how much it costs to travel from Burbank to Tokyo. He even looks up and sees his luggage already prepared for his departure.
"I promise you that presidential debate last night really had me thinking man idk bout this country 😂😂😂🤦🏾♂️," he captioned the post on Instagram.
At the end, Phillips opens his bank pp to find that his checking account has overdrafted by $71.65—and he’s clearly upset. It makes sense, given the fact that the debate was a shit show. His lack of funds is likely a reference to most Americans feeling the crunch in an econemy that has seen better days.
Actually, CNN anchor Dana Bash said it herself in an exchange with Jake Tapper. “That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck,” he said after the debate ended, per Vogue, to which Bash said, “That was a shit show.”
According to the Associated Press, this is how Biden and Trump’s golf conversation played out. After Trump bragged about being in “very good shape” and winning two championships at one of his golf courses, he added, “To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way.”
Biden said Trump “can’t hit a ball 50 years.” The current president then praised his own golf skills: “I got my handicap, when I was vice president, down to six.” He also challenged Trump to a match with one caveat—that Trump had to carry his own clubs.
The United States Golf Association’s website says that Biden’s handicap is 6.7, dated from 2018, and Trump’s is 2.5, dated from 2021. A golf handicap is a calculation of a player’s skill level; you’re a better player if you have a lower handicap.
Trump said that Biden’s purported handicap was “the biggest lie of all.” He continued, “I’ve seen your swing. I know your swing.”
When trying to move on from the topic, Trump said, “Let’s not act like children.”
Biden fired back, “You are a child.”
Of course, rap’s reigning head golf honcho, Schoolboy Q, provided his own commentary on X.
“They talking bout golf im crying brah. Biden ain’t no 6 handicap dawg. Trump definitely cheated during the club championship.”