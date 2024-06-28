RDCWorld's Mark Phillips Shares Skit on Wanting to Leave USA While Watching Presidential Debate

"I promise you that presidential debate last night really had me thinking man idk bout this country 😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️," he captioned the post on Instagram.

At the end, Phillips opens his bank pp to find that his checking account has overdrafted by $71.65—and he’s clearly upset. It makes sense, given the fact that the debate was a shit show. His lack of funds is likely a reference to most Americans feeling the crunch in an econemy that has seen better days.

Actually, CNN anchor Dana Bash said it herself in an exchange with Jake Tapper. “That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck,” he said after the debate ended, per Vogue, to which Bash said, “That was a shit show.”

According to the Associated Press, this is how Biden and Trump’s golf conversation played out. After Trump bragged about being in “very good shape” and winning two championships at one of his golf courses, he added, “To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way.”

Biden said Trump “can’t hit a ball 50 years.” The current president then praised his own golf skills: “I got my handicap, when I was vice president, down to six.” He also challenged Trump to a match with one caveat—that Trump had to carry his own clubs.