Sexyy Red Responds to King Von's Sister After She Posts Pic Kissing Chief Keef: 'How I Taste?'

"We go together now mwah gimme ah kiss 💋 @chieffkeeffsossa ," she wrote in her caption.

Kayla B then shared her own photos on Instagram hanging out with Keef. In her caption, Kayla wrote, "Let's be a familyyyyyy 😍😍😍 @sexyyred ," before the "SkeeYee" rapper replied, "How I taste?"

Things got even more interesting when Red shared additional photos, this time of her and Keef enjoying a taco meal. However, Kayla returned with some explosive photos herself, showing Keef with her wearing the same clothes he wore while eating food with Red.

Fans added fuel to the fire by speculating in the comments whether Keef had slept with Kayla before visiting Red immediately afterward.