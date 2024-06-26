Sexyy Red Responds to King Von's Sister After She Posts Pic Kissing Chief Keef: 'How I Taste?'

Red joked she was done with Keef after he was seen flirting with Kayla on Instagram.

Jun 26, 2024
Sexyy Red perforrming on stage; Lil Uzi Vert wearing a white outfit; and Summer Walker posing, making a peace sign, all wearing statement jewelry
(Photo by Kaitlyn Morris / Getty Images), (Photo by Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images), (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Sexyy Red perforrming on stage; Lil Uzi Vert wearing a white outfit; and Summer Walker posing, making a peace sign, all wearing statement jewelry
(Photo by Kaitlyn Morris / Getty Images), (Photo by Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images), (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Sexyy Red and Kayla B are having quite the back-and-forth on Instagram over Chief Keef.

On Wednesday, Big Sexyy hopped on her Instagram page and shared a picture of her allegedly holding Chief Keef's Almighty Sosa chain. Her post contained several photos of her holding the chain in various positions, including putting the jewelry in her pink underwear.

Tweet by Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) with a photo collage of her wearing a silver chain, black shirt, and bright pink shorts, sticking her tongue out. Text: &quot;Ion&#x27;t care who wear dis mf nie&quot; with a face with tongue emoji
via X

"We go together now mwah gimme ah kiss 💋 @chieffkeeffsossa," she wrote in her caption.

Kayla B then shared her own photos on Instagram hanging out with Keef. In her caption, Kayla wrote, "Let's be a familyyyyyy 😍😍😍 @sexyyred," before the "SkeeYee" rapper replied, "How I taste?"

Things got even more interesting when Red shared additional photos, this time of her and Keef enjoying a taco meal. However, Kayla returned with some explosive photos herself, showing Keef with her wearing the same clothes he wore while eating food with Red.

Fans added fuel to the fire by speculating in the comments whether Keef had slept with Kayla before visiting Red immediately afterward.

Kayla continued to antagonize Sexyy on her Instagram Stories, claiming she got her period blood on Keef's clothes and ridiculed Red for still seeing him anyway. Red has yet to respond to Kayla's latest claim.

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red jokingly said she was done with Keef after she saw the rapper was flirting with Kayla. Keef and Red have collaborated on several tracks, including "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama)" and "Ghetto Princess."

Chief KeefSt LouisSexyy Red

Latest in Music