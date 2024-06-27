Hart tells Complex's Jaelani Turner-Williams that the viral video "captured a real moment and a real face." The 44-year-old has nothing bad to say about the club or the people he has hanging out with that night; the clock just hit that hour where he "was ready to go home."

"That is true," Hart said in response to Turner-Williams hypothesizing he would rather be anywhere but there in that moment. "That moment was a real moment. Both of them are amazing people. Usher's a really close friend of mine, and he told me we were going to a little lounge atmosphere, which is my vibe. I don't mind."

"But we ended up being at what I would consider to be a club," he continued. "So what you saw was just somebody who has the days of nightlife and partying at that scale, and I was ready to go home. I was ready to take my ass home."

"And it's nothing against the club, by the way. I want to make that very clear," Hart explained. "I think the energy in the club is great, and there's a time, there's a place where maybe I can enjoy that or maybe I partake in that. When we do the HartBeat Weekends and there's nights where we have artists that come and perform, I'll do it and it's a part of an event, but it's not a recurring thing for me. Not at this point in my life."