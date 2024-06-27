Kevin Hart confirms what everyone knew and a certain generation completely understood when the comedian and actor was photographed in April looking completely over it while in the club standing next to Latto and Usher.
Hart tells Complex's Jaelani Turner-Williams that the viral video "captured a real moment and a real face." The 44-year-old has nothing bad to say about the club or the people he has hanging out with that night; the clock just hit that hour where he "was ready to go home."
"That is true," Hart said in response to Turner-Williams hypothesizing he would rather be anywhere but there in that moment. "That moment was a real moment. Both of them are amazing people. Usher's a really close friend of mine, and he told me we were going to a little lounge atmosphere, which is my vibe. I don't mind."
"But we ended up being at what I would consider to be a club," he continued. "So what you saw was just somebody who has the days of nightlife and partying at that scale, and I was ready to go home. I was ready to take my ass home."
"And it's nothing against the club, by the way. I want to make that very clear," Hart explained. "I think the energy in the club is great, and there's a time, there's a place where maybe I can enjoy that or maybe I partake in that. When we do the HartBeat Weekends and there's nights where we have artists that come and perform, I'll do it and it's a part of an event, but it's not a recurring thing for me. Not at this point in my life."
Hart confessed he dreads "looking like the old guy in the club" and encountering situations that serve as not-so-subtle reminders of his age.
"My fear is just looking like the old guy in the club," he said. "I never want people to look up and [and people] go, ‘Why is he here?’ That to me, that's aggressive. ‘Oh God, you see Kevin over there in the corner? Why is he here? It's 21, 22 night. Why did he come?’ Bumping into my kids' friends from school, that's just aggressive. I don't need those problems. I'll take my ass home and be happy."
