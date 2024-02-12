Larsa Pippen Sparks Breakup Rumors After Unfollowing Marcus Jordan on Instagram

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan might be calling it quits.
On Sunday, Larsa sparked breakup rumors after unfollowing Marcus and removing all photos of Jordan from her Instagram. In addition, Pippen posted a pair of cryptic messages on her IG Story that appear to confirm the pair may have gone their separate ways.
The first post included a poll that asked, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?" A subsequent message read, "The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely."
After fueling romance rumors at the tail-end of 2022, Larsa and Marcus went public with their relationship in January 2023. Last June, during an episode of their iHeart Radio show, the couple even hinted at the possibility of having children together.
"There's been conversations around [having kids]," Marcus shared. "When we go and we meet people, or I'm introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up. But I feel like we've never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children."
"It's one of those things where I think time will tell, you know?" Pippen added.
Check out a complete timeline of Larsa and Marcus' relationship here.