Larsa Pippen Sparks Breakup Rumors After Unfollowing Marcus Jordan on Instagram

After fueling romance rumors at the tail-end of 2022, Larsa and Marcus went public with their relationship in January 2023. Last June, during an episode of their iHeart Radio show, the couple even hinted at the possibility of having children together.

"There's been conversations around [having kids]," Marcus shared. "When we go and we meet people, or I'm introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up. But I feel like we've never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children."

"It's one of those things where I think time will tell, you know?" Pippen added.

