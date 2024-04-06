Aoki Lee Simmons Is Reportedly Dating Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, Pair Spotted Kissing

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, is dating restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, a source tells People. Aoki is the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons, 48, and entrepreneur Russell Simmons, 66.

"Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company,” a source close to Aoki told the outlet. The couple reportedly met while they were both vacationing in St. Barths.

Page Six reports that the pair, who have a 44-year age difference, were recently seen expressing PDA, sharing a kiss during a vacation to St. Barts on Tuesday. In a series of photos obtained by the news outlet, the reported couple can be seen locking lips with their feet planted firmly in the sand.

Assaf, a Milan-born businessman who is also the co-founder of popular Italian restaurant Serafina, made headlines in 2021 when his now-ex wife, former model Charlotte Bonstrom, left him after reportedly having an affair with her twin sister’s ex-husband.

Aoki, who is following in her mother's footsteps as a model, became one of the youngest Black women to graduate Harvard last year at age 20. She had enrolled at the university when she was16 years old.

In 2023, Kimora Lee Simmons accused her ex-husband Russell Simmons of "threatening my kids' lives." Their daughters also weighed in, with Aoki saying some suspect her father is "mentally ill or experiencing [something] like dementia, he really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently."