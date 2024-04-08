Russell Simmons Reacts to 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Dating 65-Year-Old: 'I'm Not Gonna Kick and Scream'

Russell Simmons is hands-off when it comes to the romantic life of his youngest daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, although the 21-year-old is dating a man nearly three times her age.

Days after Aoki and restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, were spotted frolicking in St. Barths, images of their lovefest circulated online. However, Simmons doesn't have any grievances about his daughter's "choices," which makes sense as Simmons was 35 when he met Aoki's mother, a then-17-year-old Kimora Lee Simmons. With Kimora, Russell has another daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, 24.

"I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices," Simmons told TMZ about Aoki. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."

In an Instagram post uploaded over the weekend, Simmons shared a photo beside his daughter, writing, "love you always im always waiting for any call any time."