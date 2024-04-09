Aoki Lee Simmons Reportedly Tells Friends Her Fling With Vittorio Assaf Is '100 Percent Done'

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, appears to have ended things with multi-millionaire restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65.

According to Page Six, although Simmons referred to Assaf as her "second boyfriend" on Instagram Live over the weekend, she reportedly denied that the two were official.

“Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him,” Simmons said, according to a source.

Another source who's close to Assaf referred to the 65-year-old as being an “older man with little boy charm.” “He’s always loved younger beautiful women. He’s gotten older, but his taste hasn’t changed,” they said.

But the Serafina founder shouldn't be hard pressed to find new love, as the source added that they "wouldn’t be surprised if he’s out with another young girl tonight!"

Simmons and Assaf shocked social media last week when the two were spotted vacationing in St. Barths. Photos from the trip showed the two frolicking and kissing on the beach, and Simmons also recorded their in-car conversations for Instagram Live, albeit not showing Assaf's face.

"Would you like to share your favorite thing about the trip?" Simmons asked Assaf in the video below. “You … [being] with you,” he responded.