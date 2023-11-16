Tristan Thompson Offers Heartfelt Apology to Kylie Jenner Over Jordyn Woods Controversy: '100 Percent on Me'

Tristan Thompson sat down for what he acknowledged was a “long overdue” one-on-one with Kylie Jenner in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Early into the episode, Khloé Kardashian and Thompson are seen having a conversation of their own about the latter’s ongoing efforts to grow from “the mistakes that I made.” Namely, as anyone who's even remotely paid attention to the larger Kardashian-Jenner pop culture presence already knows, Thompson made a slew of infidelity-related headlines alongside Jordyn Woods back in 2019.

After some glimpses at other happenings in the family’s lives, including Kourtney Kardashian heading out on the blink-182 classic lineup reunion tour with husband and One More Time… producer Travis Barker, viewers are given a look at Thompson’s intimate discussion with Jenner, who was previously very close with Woods.

"It really bothers me because we’ve always had such an adult relationship," Thompson told Jenner, as seen here. "I feel like everyone got affected differently but I think you were affected the most by a situation with losing a sister, basically. Like, you lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection was, you know, you guys were two peas in a pod. So the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloé."

While Jenner later noted that she and Woods are “cool” and “good” these days, adding that they both needed time to “grow” without each other, Thompson made a point to definitively apologize for his actions.

"It’s 100 percent on me but I wanna say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it," he said. "The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a fucking idiot and just being young and stupid, I wanted to say I’m sorry again for that. Life is so short. And it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it's hard to come back from situations like that."