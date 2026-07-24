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Piccolo.
Pop Culture

New 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3' Trailer Reveals Power-Up Change Fans Might Not Like

Bandai Namco has offered a closer look at the gameplay for the upcoming game.

Trey Alston15 days ago
Mario Kart Tour is Shutting Down After 7 Years
Pop Culture

Nintendo Is Shutting Down 'Mario Kart Tour' for Good This September

Nintendo is pulling the plug on its mobile racer, with final bonuses, free Gold Pass perks and no offline version once servers go dark in September.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
The FIFAe World Cup Rocket League trophy is displayed during FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League: Day 2 on December 16, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Pop Culture

Prime Video's 'Level Up' Season 2 Takes Fans Inside the Esports World Cup Ahead of Paris 2026

Behind every trophy, celebrity cameo and multimillion-dollar payday is a seven-week grind that 'Level Up' captures from the inside.

Maggie Ekberg30 days ago
'The Legend of Zelda' Drops a Switch Remake of the Classic 'Ocarina of Time' Video Game
Pop Culture

Nintendo Reveals 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' Remake for Switch 2

Nintendo teased the 1998 N64 classic for Switch 2, but fans are still waiting to see how gameplay and story will evolve.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are Back with 'The Last Ronin' Video Game
Pop Culture

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin' Video Game Goes Full Dystopian

Step into a darker TMNT universe as lone survivor Michelangelo hunts for revenge in PlatinumGames’ AAA adaptation of the hit Last Ronin comic saga.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
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Here's Your First Look at 'Star Wars: Zero Company' Video Game
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Zero Company' Gameplay Reveal Rewrites the Clone Wars

Meet Hawks, Kundri Fathom, and a rogue squad of clones, Mandalorians, and Jedi as EA and Bit Reactor rethink Star Wars strategy for PC, PS5, and Xbox.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Khaby Lame.
Pop Culture

Khaby Lame Appears in James Bond Video Game '007 First Light'

IO Interactive shared a hilarious clip of the TikTok star in the forthcoming game.

Jose Martinez61 days ago
The Weeknd
Music

The Weeknd Grabs Dinner With ‘Elden Ring’ and ‘NieR’ Directors

The singer is a big video game buff, completing both games recently.

Trey Alston63 days ago
'Echoes of Aincrad.'
Pop Culture

New 'Echoes of Aincrad' Trailer Reveals How Game Mechanics Will Work

The new game is set to arrive on July 10.

Trey Alston64 days ago
Logos of Warhorse Studios with a stylized horse and "The Lord of the Rings" with iconic lettering.
Pop Culture

Warhorse Studios Confirms Open-World ‘Lord of the Rings’ RPG With $100M Budget

The Prague-based studio behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is taking on one of gaming's most ambitious projects, plus a new Kingdom Come title.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
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PlayStation Plus is Bumping Its Monthly Subscription Fee
Pop Culture

Sony Just Raised PlayStation Plus Prices Again

Sony is quietly raising PS Plus Essential prices in the US, UK, and Europe — here’s how much more you’ll pay and when it hits your wallet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Bank of America Exec Says 'GTA 6' Should Cost $80 to Set the Tone for the Rest of the Industry
Pop Culture

Bank of America Says ‘GTA 6’ Should Raise Prices for the Entire Gaming Industry

A Wall Street analyst wants Rockstar’s biggest game ever to reset what “fair” pricing means for GTA 6, Mario Kart, and every $70 blockbuster that follows.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3’ Announced for 2027 Release

'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' came out in 2016.

Trey Alston95 days ago
Xbox Teases 'Metro 2039' First Look at Beloved First-Person Shooter Sequel
Pop Culture

Xbox Sets Date for ‘Metro 2039’ First Look

Xbox will debut ‘Metro 2039’ during a dedicated showcase, offering the first official look at the next entry in the franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
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