The John Wick Universe Is Expanding With a New Video Game

A new AAA video game is officially in development, with Saber Interactive leading the project. Known for its work on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the studio is now stepping into one of action cinema’s most recognizable franchises with a title built for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The John Wick universe is expanding again—this time into gaming in a major way.

According to early details shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the game will be a third-person action experience designed for mature audiences, leaning into the same high-intensity combat that made the films stand out. That includes the signature “gun-fu” style—an approach that blends close-quarters combat with firearms in fast, choreographed sequences.

Lionsgate, which owns the John Wick franchise, is closely involved in development. Jenefer Brown, the company’s president of Global Products & Experiences, emphasized that the goal is authenticity. “We are collaborating closely with Saber’s dedicated team to develop a game that captures the unparalleled action, brand-defining fight choreography, immersive world-building, and authenticity of the films,” she said.

That level of involvement suggests this won’t be a loose adaptation. Instead, the game is being positioned as an extension of the John Wick world, which has grown far beyond its 2014 origins.

What started as a revenge-driven story starring Keanu Reeves has evolved into a global franchise with four films, a TV series (The Continental), and a growing list of spin-offs, including the 2025 film Ballerina.

Collectively, the movies have brought in over $1 billion worldwide.