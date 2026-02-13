The John Wick Universe Is Expanding With a New Video Game

The John Wick universe is expanding again—this time into gaming in a major way.
A new AAA video game is officially in development, with Saber Interactive leading the project. Known for its work on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the studio is now stepping into one of action cinema’s most recognizable franchises with a title built for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
According to early details shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the game will be a third-person action experience designed for mature audiences, leaning into the same high-intensity combat that made the films stand out. That includes the signature “gun-fu” style—an approach that blends close-quarters combat with firearms in fast, choreographed sequences.
Lionsgate, which owns the John Wick franchise, is closely involved in development. Jenefer Brown, the company’s president of Global Products & Experiences, emphasized that the goal is authenticity. “We are collaborating closely with Saber’s dedicated team to develop a game that captures the unparalleled action, brand-defining fight choreography, immersive world-building, and authenticity of the films,” she said.
That level of involvement suggests this won’t be a loose adaptation. Instead, the game is being positioned as an extension of the John Wick world, which has grown far beyond its 2014 origins.
What started as a revenge-driven story starring Keanu Reeves has evolved into a global franchise with four films, a TV series (The Continental), and a growing list of spin-offs, including the 2025 film Ballerina.
Collectively, the movies have brought in over $1 billion worldwide.
Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch echoed the importance of getting it right. “John Wick is one of the most iconic characters in action film history,” he said. “Saber is honored to be working alongside Chad, Keanu, and the Lionsgate team in a true collaboration to bring the world of Wick to life in a AAA game.”
The announcement was made during Sony’s State of Play showcase, where a first look at the project was revealed. Gameplay specifics remain under wraps.
This isn’t the first time John Wick has entered the gaming space—previous titles like John Wick Hex experimented with strategy elements—but this upcoming release marks the franchise’s most ambitious attempt yet to translate its style into an interactive format.