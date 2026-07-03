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Dinosaur BBQ is Closing After 15 Years—And Brooklyn is Furious
Life

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Brooklyn is Closing After 15 Years—Here’s Why

From a biker-rally food stand to a Gowanus landmark, how this beloved barbecue spot got pushed out—and what its demolition says about Brooklyn now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
Giada De Laurentiis arrives for the "Ferrari" premiere at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles.
Pop Culture

Celebrity Chef Opens Up About ‘Inappropriate’ Comment Hidden in Her Cookbook

In a new interview, the chef shares her reaction to a remark made by a longtime friend and collaborator.

Sienna Dubois 339 days ago
Food Network Star Anne Burrell
Pop Culture

Food Network Star Anne Burrell's Friends 'Can't Believe' She Meant to End Her Life

Friends say Burrell was in good spirits just hours before her death.

Brad Appleton348 days ago
Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Dinner with Anne Burrell and Marc Murphy part of the Bank of America Dinner Series at Chefs Club on October 10, 2019 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Food Network Chef Anne Burrell's Death Ruled Suicide, Medical Examiner Confirms

Food Network star Anne Burrell died by suicide, the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms.

Sarah Vincent360 days ago
Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 10, 2019.
Pop Culture

Anne Burrell Was in 'Great Spirits' Before Sudden Death

More details are coming out about the Food Network star's last night.

Jessica Mcbride396 days ago
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Chef Anne Burrell presents onstage during Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2018.
Life

How Did Food Network Star Anne Burrell Die? Cause of Death Details So Far

The Food Network star’s sudden death is under investigation. Here’s what we know so far.

Maggie Ekberg396 days ago
Chef Anne Burrell prepares a dish at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2017.
Life

Anne Burrell’s Death Under Investigation, Officials Confirm

The celebrity chef was discovered unresponsive at home, prompting an emergency response — and authorities say an autopsy is expected.

Maggie Ekberg396 days ago
Ina Garten and Jeffrey Garten attend Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' World Premiere
Pop Culture

Food Network Star Ina Garten Reflects on Separating From Her Husband Because He ‘Expected’ Her to Make Dinner

At one point, Garten said that they almost considered getting a divorce in the '70s.

Joe Price669 days ago
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri Says He Will Only Leave His Fortune to His Sons If They Get 'Two Degrees'

The famed chef has two sons, Hunter and Ryder, with his wife Lori, and raised his sister's son after she passed away.

tara mahadevan943 days ago
Celebrity Chef Madison Cowan
Pop Culture

NYC Landlord Accuses Celebrity Chef Madison Cowan of Not Paying Rent in 28 Months

A Brooklyn landlord claims celebrity chef Madison Cowan, who appeared on Food Network's 'Chopped' and 'Iron Chef,' hasn't paid rent in 28 months.

Brad Callas1554 days ago
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Guy Fieri on TV Show in California circa 2021
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri Says He's Down to Officiate Kristen Stewart's Wedding

Kristen Stewart said this week that she wants Guy Fieri to preside over her wedding. The mayor of Flavortown responded during an appearance on 'Today.'

Brad Callas1716 days ago
guy-fieri
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri Reportedly Scores $80 Million Food Network Deal, Making Him One of Cable’s Best-Paid Hosts

Guy Fieri has reportedly signed a gigantic $80 million deal with Food Network, which makes him one of the highest-earning hosts on cable TV.

tara mahadevan1881 days ago
guy fieri flavor town
Pop Culture

Petition Calling for Columbus, Ohio to Be Renamed Flavortown in Honor of Guy Fieri Hits 50K Signatures

50,000 people have signed a Change.org petition requesting that Columbus, Ohio be renamed Flavortown in celebration of hometown hero Guy Fieri.

tara mahadevan2217 days ago
Sunny Anderson hosts the Kick Off of the SPAMERICAN National Food Truck Tour
Pop Culture

Food Network’s Sunny Anderson Dropped a Bunch of Victim-Blaming Weinstein Tweets (UPDATE)

Anderson says those who are "the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 10th person to come out and say, "me too"" should not be considered "brave."

Omar Burgess3199 days ago
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Pop Culture

Well Rounded: Complex News + Jaleel White on Nick Diaz, Groupies, and 'Worst Cooks in America'

Jaleel White and the Complex News crew break down the biggest stories of the week on 'Well Rounded.'

Complex3946 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Matt Stonie Eat a Record-Breaking Amount of Bacon

That's a lot of swine.

Erik Abriss4160 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri Officiated 101 Gay Weddings in Miami This Weekend

The Food Network chef agreed to do oversee the mass wedding for a fellow foodie friend, Art Smith, because his late sister was a lesbian.

BrianFormo4163 days ago

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