Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Responds to Bad Reviews, Says Taylor Swift Joke Was ‘Weird’

"We came on after a football doubleheader," Koy said. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

The camera then cut to Swift, who sipped her drink with a deadpan expression.

Koy confessed to GMA3 that the Swift joke was “a little flat.”

He added, “It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL… I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

He described the show as being an “off night” for him: “I wanted to give a little bit more of me, and I fell a little short. That’s all,” he said.

Koy was hired as the host after other comics, like Chris Rock and Ali Wong, turned down the opportunity. "Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago," Koy previously said. "You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. I wrote some of these, and those are the ones you're laughing at."