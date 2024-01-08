Taylor Swift's Reaction to Golden Globe Host Jo Koy's Joke About Her NFL Appearances Goes Viral

In addition to getting a polarizing reaction for dissing Swift, Koy's opening monologue at the Golden Globes was almost universally panned. Even Koy took jabs at his jokes, as he mentioned several times how much his monologue "sucked" because of the short time span he had to get ready for the show. CBS hired Koy as host on December 18 after various comics, including Chris Rock and Ali Wong turned the gig down.

"Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago," Koy said. "You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. I wrote some of these, and those are the ones you're laughing at."

As for Swift, last October, the NFL released a statement explaining why she was getting a lot of coverage on NFL programming.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL said in a statement. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”