Elon Musk Chimes in on Why Some Women Find Timothée Chalamet More Attractive Than Henry Cavill

Elon Musk has offered his two cents in the Timothée Chalamet vs. Henry Cavill debate.
On Thursday (March 12), Musk quoted a post by X user @TheLaurenChen, who responded to a story from Evie Magazine about why some women find Chalamet more attractive than Cavill.
"Thinking Timothee Chalamet is more attractive than Henry Caville is what happens when you've been on birth control for 10 years," @TheLaurenChen wrote, which Musk appeared to agree with, replying with a bullseye emoji.
Evie Magazine's X post offered up a "scientific explanation" for why some women are drawn to Chalamet over Cavill.
"Research suggests that women on hormonal birth control tend to be more drawn to men with softer, more feminine facial features," the magazine added.
The article claims that women are attracted to men with effeminate features because birth control alters their hormones.
"Women who aren’t on birth control have more estrogen, making them more likely to be attracted to men with higher testosterone levels, who often have more masculine features like a strong jaw, broad shoulders, and facial hair," the story reads.
"The impact of this biochemical change can be seen played out in a 2013 study by Scottish researchers, in which young women — who were not on birth control — digitally altered a man’s facial features to create their ideal man. Then a third of the participants went on birth control, and three months later the experiment was repeated, in which the women on birth control designed men with significantly less masculine features."
It’s unclear why Musk chimed in on the conversation, but his response did go viral, with his post garnering 56,000 likes and 38.1 million views as of this writing.