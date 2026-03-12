Pop Culture

Elon Musk Chimes in on Why Some Women Find Timothée Chalamet More Attractive Than Henry Cavill

His comments come after an article suggested that there could be a "scientific explanation" for why some women are drawn to Chalamet over the 'Superman' actor.

(L-R) Elon Musk, Timothée Chalamet and Henry Cavill.
Anadolu/Getty Images | Adek Berry/Getty Images | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Elon Musk has offered his two cents in the Timothée Chalamet vs. Henry Cavill debate.

On Thursday (March 12), Musk quoted a post by X user @TheLaurenChen, who responded to a story from Evie Magazine about why some women find Chalamet more attractive than Cavill.

"Thinking Timothee Chalamet is more attractive than Henry Caville is what happens when you've been on birth control for 10 years," @TheLaurenChen wrote, which Musk appeared to agree with, replying with a bullseye emoji.

Evie Magazine's X post offered up a "scientific explanation" for why some women are drawn to Chalamet over Cavill.

"Research suggests that women on hormonal birth control tend to be more drawn to men with softer, more feminine facial features," the magazine added.

The article claims that women are attracted to men with effeminate features because birth control alters their hormones.

"Women who aren’t on birth control have more estrogen, making them more likely to be attracted to men with higher testosterone levels, who often have more masculine features like a strong jaw, broad shoulders, and facial hair," the story reads.

"The impact of this biochemical change can be seen played out in a 2013 study by Scottish researchers, in which young women — who were not on birth control — digitally altered a man’s facial features to create their ideal man. Then a third of the participants went on birth control, and three months later the experiment was repeated, in which the women on birth control designed men with significantly less masculine features."

It’s unclear why Musk chimed in on the conversation, but his response did go viral, with his post garnering 56,000 likes and 38.1 million views as of this writing.

Related Stories

SpaceX Rocket Launch Creates 'Jellyfish' Effect Over Florida
Life

Florida Sky Lights Up With Massive ‘Space Jellyfish’ After SpaceX Launch

Early-morning skywatchers caught a rare ‘space jellyfish’ as Falcon 9’s Starlink mission turned a routine launch into a surreal light show over Florida.

Bernadette Giacomazzo198 days ago
Timothée Chalamet has established himself as one of the best dressed actors in Hollywood through a mix of fun tailoring, custom Chrome Hearts pieces, and viral merch.
Style

Timothée Chalamet's Best Outfits, Ranked

From custom Chrome Hearts to 'Marty Supreme' merch, Chalamet has become one of the best dressed actors today. These are his 10 best looks.

Mike DeStefano191 days ago
Henry Cavill attends the 71st Taormina Film Festival on June 11, 2025 in Taormina, Italy.
Pop Culture

Henry Cavill’s New Look Has Fans Talking Ahead of 'Highlander' Reboot

The 'Witcher' alum showed off his new look on Instagram, trading his usual style for longer hair and a clean-shaven face.

Griff Griffin360 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
Pop CultureAries Spears Confronts DJ Vlad in Fiery New Interview: 'You're a F*cking Liar'
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App