Elon Musk Chimes in on Why Some Women Find Timothée Chalamet More Attractive Than Henry Cavill

Elon Musk has offered his two cents in the Timothée Chalamet vs. Henry Cavill debate. On Thursday (March 12), Musk quoted a post by X user @TheLaurenChen, who responded to a story from Evie Magazine about why some women find Chalamet more attractive than Cavill. "Thinking Timothee Chalamet is more attractive than Henry Caville is what happens when you've been on birth control for 10 years," @TheLaurenChen wrote, which Musk appeared to agree with, replying with a bullseye emoji.

Evie Magazine's X post offered up a "scientific explanation" for why some women are drawn to Chalamet over Cavill. "Research suggests that women on hormonal birth control tend to be more drawn to men with softer, more feminine facial features," the magazine added.