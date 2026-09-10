7 Canadian Movies At TIFF 2026 You Need To Watch

There's no better place to take the temperature of Canadian cinema than Toronto in September. When the Toronto International Film Festival takes over the city each year, homegrown filmmakers suddenly find themselves sharing screens—and red carpets—with some of the biggest movies and stars in the world, giving Canadian stories a rare opportunity to reach audiences far beyond the country where they were made.

And there are plenty worth paying attention to in 2026. This year's Canadian slate includes everything from a romantic comedy starring Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy and a star-studded family drama with Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson to films revisiting some of the country's most recognizable names. Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope is being reconsidered through previously unseen footage, Gilles Villeneuve's unlikely road to Formula One is getting the big-screen treatment, and Jay Baruchel is playing the Canadian daredevil who once dreamed of launching himself across the St. Lawrence River in a rocket-powered car.

Whether you're planning your TIFF schedule or simply looking for homegrown movies to keep on your radar after the festival ends, we've narrowed the Canadian lineup down to seven titles that have our attention.