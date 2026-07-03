Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 is a supernatural action-comedy anime and manga series created by ONE, the creator of One-Punch Man. The story follows Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, a quiet middle schooler with extraordinary psychic powers who struggles to balance everyday life with the overwhelming emotions that fuel his abilities. Celebrated for its distinctive animation, heartfelt character development, and inventive blend of humor and action, Mob Psycho 100 has become one of the most acclaimed anime of the 2010s.

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Two animated characters, Reigen Arataka with blond hair and Mob with black hair, are looking down at the viewer, as if from a camera's perspective.
Pop Culture

Mob Psycho 100 Marks 10 Years with New Anniversary Short, Reuniting Original Cast and Crew

Reigen's latest scheme goes sideways in a new two-minute short that brought back nearly the entire original cast and crew for the anime's 10th anniversary.

Brendan Frederick4 days ago

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