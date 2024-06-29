Sum 41 Drummer Jokes That Band Predicted Viral 'Hawk Tuah' in 2002's "The Hell Song"

Steve Jocz, the original drummer for Sum 41, believes the band may have predicted "hawk tuah" 22 years ago.

For context, a woman named Hailey Welch recently went viral during an interview in Nashville with content creators Tim and Dee TV.

"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" she was asked in the infamous clip. "Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?" she replied.

On Friday, Jocz hopped on YouTube to share his thoughts on "hawk tuah," joking that the band inserted the rallying-cry into the lexicon 22 years ago on "The Hell Song," a track from Sum 41's 2002 album Does This Look Infected?.