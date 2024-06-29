Sum 41 Drummer Jokes That Band Predicted Viral 'Hawk Tuah' in 2002's "The Hell Song"

Steve Jocz, the original drummer for Sum 41, believes the band may have predicted "hawk tuah" 22 years ago.
For context, a woman named Hailey Welch recently went viral during an interview in Nashville with content creators Tim and Dee TV.
"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" she was asked in the infamous clip. "Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?" she replied.
On Friday, Jocz hopped on YouTube to share his thoughts on "hawk tuah," joking that the band inserted the rallying-cry into the lexicon 22 years ago on "The Hell Song," a track from Sum 41's 2002 album Does This Look Infected?.
"I, for one, am 100 percent on team 'hawk tuah,'" he shared in the clip. "I think it might be my new religion."
Jocz continued by revealing that Sum 41 fans have forced him to wonder if "Sum 41 predicted 'hawk tuah' by 22 years," after mentioning the similarities between "The Hell Song" and System of A Down's classic track "Chop Suey," which Jocz thought of after seeing the viral "hawk tuah" clip.
Check out Jocz's funny reaction video up top.
Meanwhile, podcast star Joe Rogan recently expressed his feelings about the "hawk tuah" video going viral. Rogan was shocked by how quickly the video made the rounds on the internet. He said it's clips like this that he loves to see go viral. Welch, became a viral sensation overnight after the video started to circulate earlier this month. "She's probably panicking," Rogan said of her newfound success.